Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA POLICE
Eric M. Meade, 26, Oneonta, Sept. 7, fifth-degree possession of stolen property, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Michael K. Jones, 45, Oneonta, Sept. 8, second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Bobbi Jo Worden, 39, Oneonta, Sept. 11, fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal tampering, resisting arrest.
Daniel J. Vandertholen, 18, Oneonta, Sept. 11, endangering the welfare of a child,
Mather J. Negron, 20, East Sandwich, Mass., Sept. 11, third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Christina M. Porter, 38, Oneonta, Sept. 11, second-degree aggravated unlawful operation.
Laurie S. Hitchcock, 28, Oneonta, Sept. 12, first-degree making a false statement.
Bobbi Jo Worden, 39, Oneonta, Sept. 12, second-degree assault, second-degree menacing.
Dennis Stahl, 78, Otego, Sept. 13, third-degree aggravated unlawful operation, leaving the scene.
Eric M. Meade, 26, Oneonta, Sept. 14, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, petit larceny.
Bobbi Jo Worden, 39, Oneonta, Sept. 14, second-degree harassment, second-degree obstructing government administration.
Brandon H. Burns, 29, Oneonta, Sept. 15, second-degree aggravated unlawful operation.
Keegan H. Allen, 22, Oneonta, Sept. 17, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, fifth-degree possession of stolen property, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny.
Pedro Milian Jr., 35, Oneonta, Sept. 18, second-degree criminal contempt.
Keegan H. Allen, 22, Oneonta, Sept. 19, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, second-degree criminal contempt.
Randy L. Hawkins, 39, Oneonta, Sept. 19, second-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child.
