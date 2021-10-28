Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Alexis A. Kuhn, 26, Middleburgh, Oct. 14, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.
Wendell Boone, 39, Ballston, Oct. 16, false personation.
Jacob E. Kennedy, 24, Sharon Springs, Oct. 16, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.
Roderick C. Perry, 40, Sharon, Oct. 19, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance - cocaine and loitering unlawful use of a controlled substance.
Karl Dubshinski, 69, Jefferson, Oct. 20, driving while intoxicated - first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Rachel Sullivan, 36, Schenectady, Oct. 21, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated - first offense.
Kristy L. Cable, 40, Middleburgh, Oct. 22, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
William C. Liberatore, 28, Wright, Oct. 24, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property vehicle except motorcycle.
18-year-old male, Seward, Oct. 24, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Kennedy F. Stewart, 24, Bloomville, Oct. 17, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
James H. Young II, 31, Walton, Oct. 17, driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, driving while ability impaired by drugs, speed and failure to stay in lane.
Nicholas J. Armando, 30, Oneonta, Oct. 18, family court warrant.
Elizabeth A. Crandall, 24, Meredith, Oct. 25, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop at a stop sign and operating with an obstructed view.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Lorraine F. Scott, 57, Deposit, Oct. 21, petit larceny.
Leah L. Williams, 40, Colesville, Oct. 23, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Shane T. Miller, 47, Walton, Oct. 24, criminal obstruction of breathing.
Matthew B. Bowden, 42, Oct. 25, no address given, resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Richard M. Foster, 47, Margaretville, Oct. 14, second-degree menacing - weapon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.