Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.