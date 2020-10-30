Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Liam M. O’Connor, 36, Richmondville, Oct. 24, criminal obstruction of breathing.
John D. Gravina, 29, Summit, Oct. 25, second-degree aggravated harassment - communicating a threat.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Duane R. Houck Jr., 43, Walton, Oct. 14, endangering the welfare of a child.
Israel R. Rivera, 48, Arkville, Oct. 20, second-degree criminal contempt.
Jeffrey A. Lewis, 50, Walton, Oct. 22, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating without ignition interlock device and failure to keep right.
DELHI POLICE
Delvaun Rodriguez-Reid, 19, Bronx, Oct. 4, third-degree stalking and sixth-degree conspiracy.
Kristian M. Singh, 20, Yorktown Heights, Oct. 6, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Akeem Q. Joseph, 23, Mohegan Lake, Oct. 6, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
Hannah Cullipher, 26, Oxford, Oct. 12, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating with no inspection and an equipment violation.
GREENE TROOPERS
Michael L. Gonzalez, 24, Oxford, Oct. 18, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Jacob M. Rowe, 27, Greene, Oct. 18, endangering the welfare of a child.
Youth, 13, Greene, Oct. 26, third-degree criminal mischief.
Youth, 13, Greene, Oct. 26, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Youth, 15, Greene, Oct. 26, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Katherine K. Cossette, 27, North Norwich, Oct. 9, endangering the welfare of a child, two counts petit larceny.
John W. Quinn, 39, Leonardsville, Oct. 9, second-degree possession of a forged instrument.
Kassandra E. Lamphere, 38, Sherburne, Oct. 12, third-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt - violating an order of protection.
Clifford J. Smith, 34, McDonough, Oct. 18, third-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing.
Youth, 14, Schuyler Falls, Oct. 20, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Jacob D. Canfield, 22, Sherburne, Oct. 21, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Daniel J. Maclaury, 58, South Plymouth, Oct. 22, third-degree menacing.
ONEONTA POLICE
Dylan M. Sickler, 26, Oneonta, Sept. 19, second-degree aggravated unlawful operation.
Keegan H. Allen, 22, Oneonta, Sept. 23, grand larceny, petit larceny, attempted petit larceny, trespassing.
Scott M. Sieger, 21, Oneonta, Sept. 23, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny.
Ashley D. Goble, 25, Oneonta, Sept. 23, driving while ability impaired by drugs.
Francis L. Bunn Jr., 54, Sept. 26, New Lisbon, third-degree aggravated unlawful operation.
Bobbi Jo Worden, 39, Oneonta, Sept. 28, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Pedro Milian Jr., 35, Oneonta, Sept. 29, second-degree criminal contempt.
Bobbi Jo Worden, 39, Oneonta, Sept. 29, second-degree burglary, second-degree harassment, third-degree menacing.
Dorothy S. Royster, 40, Oneonta, Oct. 2, public fighting.
Michael S. Hartley, 52, Oneonta, Oct. 2, public fighting.
Jillian D. Eckberg, 40, Oneonta, Oct. 2, fourth-degree grand larceny.
Jeffery M. Sloan, 57, Oneonta, Oct. 2, second-degree criminal contempt, failure to exercise control of a minor.
Laurie S. Hitchcock, 28, Oneonta, Oct. 4, reckless endangerment of property, trespassing, resisting arrest.
Steven Barrows, 30, Oneonta, Oct. 4, petit larceny.
Shelby K. Ortiz, 28, Maryland, N.Y., Oct. 5, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Eric M. Meade, 26, Oneonta, Oct. 5, petit larceny, trespassing.
Keon M. Sterling, 35, Oneonta, Oct. 6, second-degree criminal contempt.
Divine R. Rogers, 29, Oneonta, Oct. 12, second-degree harassment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.