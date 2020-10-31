Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

ONEONTA TROOPERS

Youth, 16, Sept. 25, third-degree burglary - illegal entry with intent to burglarize, fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny.

Alexander D. Linnaberry, 22, Maryland, Sept. 25, first-degree sexual abuse - forcible compulsion.

Youth, 18, Oneonta, Sept. 29, petit larceny.

Neil J. Crawford, 44, Otego, Oct. 1, assault - recklessly causing physical injury.

Jeremy. M. Stimpson, 42, Laurens, Oct. 2, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, criminal obstruction of breathing.

Earl R. Stage, 28, Sidney, Oct. 8, two counts endangering the welfare of a child.

James D. Cole, 49, Davenport, Oct. 9, second-degree menacing with a weapon, first-degree criminal mischief with intent to damage property, first-degree criminal contempt.

Jorge L. Rodriguez, 30, Springfield, Massachusetts, Oct. 12, fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana in an amount greater than four ounces.

Brittany E. Cole, 26, Davenport, Oct. 9, filing a false written statement.

