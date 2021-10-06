Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Michael J. Suchocki, 64, Summit, Sept. 25, second-degree menacing, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.
William J. Matthews, 38, Worcester, Sept. 25, driving while intoxicated first offence and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
James G. Goblet, 63, Berne, Oct. 3, second-degree criminal contempt.
Andrew F. VanZandt, 46, Marlborough, Massachusetts, Oct. 2, second-degree criminal impersonation, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance - LSD, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Melissa S. Merwin, 42, Schoharie, Oct. 3, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.
DELHI POLICE
Justin D. Huallanca, 22, Delhi, Sept. 15, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and inadequate headlamps.
Jeanette Thompson, 70, Roxbury, Sept. 17, driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right and failure to signal.
Tatyanna J. Redillo, 21, Glendale, Sept. 17, display of a forged inspection certificate, failure to dim lights and no license.
Jaymar D. Barrte, 20, Delhi, Sept. 18, violation of village noise law.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Joseph P. Wrighter, 39, Hancock, Sept. 27, driving while intoxicated, previous conviction within 10 years.
