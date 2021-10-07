Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Philip P. Loucks, 32, Middleburgh, Oct. 5, one count of third-degree assault, four counts of third-degree menacing and four counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Crystal L. Simpkins, 42, Deposit, Sept. 27, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Victor Castillo, 30, Bronx, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Matthew J. Appley, 30, Fishs Eddy, Oct. 1, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon - loaded firearm.
Thomas J. Conkling, 25, Honesdale, Pennsylvania, Oct. 2, second-degree burglary - dwelling and second-degree criminal contempt.
Davin M. Bailey, 21, Deposit, Oct. 2, driving while intoxicated first offence and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Zachary J. Rice, 26, Oxford, Sept. 30, resisting arrest.
Jesse M. Whaley, 29, McDonough, Oct. 1, third-degree burglary - illegal entry with intent.
Jason M. Rice, 24, Willet, Oct. 2, second-degree criminal contempt.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Raymond K. McQuilla, 29, Binghamton, Oct. 1, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree grand larceny - value of property greater than $1,000.
Aaron S. Blakeslee, 49, Oneonta, Oct. 1, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment - threat.
Brandon J. Brower, 22, Norwich, Oct. 3, first-de gree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.
Jacquline A. Negron, 55, Davenport, Oct. 3, second-degree criminal contempt.
Jennifer R. Ives, 36, Richmondville, Oct. 4, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.
Dale M. Brandenburg, 27, Oneonta, Oct. 6, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Katy R. Cole, 30, Cooperstown, Sept. 24, driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right, driving on shoulder and speed.
Courtney Keenan, 21, Oneonta, Sept. 27, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating without a license or insurance and with a suspended registration.
Joseph Scianablo, 35, Cooperstown, Sept. 28, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered vehicle with improper and obstructed plates.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Rebecca L. Bond, 44, West Winfield, Sept. 23, driving while intoxicated, first offense.
Kaleb W. Weinmuller, 19, Morris, Sept. 26, sexual misconduct and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.
David S. Crewell, 48, Schoharie, Oct. 2, driving while intoxicated - commercial motor vehicle first offence.
Tyler W. Seamon, 33, Richfield Springs, Oct. 3, second-degree criminal contempt, first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment.
