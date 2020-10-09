Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Emmanuel Ogando, 20, New York, Sept. 28, driving under the influence of drugs and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
Parker B. Rosencranse, 19, Roscoe, Oct. 1, driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right, moving from lane unsafely, unauthorized sticker and non-transparent windshield,
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Mansur A. Mobley, 23, York County, North Carolina, Sept. 29, criminal mischief - intent to damage property.
GREENE TROOPERS
Alexandra L. Barrows, 21, South Otselic, Sept. 16, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia - packaging.
Thomas Toomer, 39, Rockdale, Rockdale, Sept. 28, first-degree possession of a forged instrument.
Maria Titchener, 47, Oxford, Oct. 2, second-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree criminal mischief - preventing an emergency call, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Eugene F. Schray, 60, Arkville, Sept. 29, unlawfully growing cannabis.
