Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA POLICE
Sarah E. Stevens, 34, Oneonta, June 30, petit larceny.
Eric M. Meade, 26, Oneonta, June 30, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon H. Burns, 29, Oneonta, June 30, third-degree burglary, petit larceny.
Stephanie N. Robinson, 28, Oneonta, June 30, second-degree forgery, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, petit larceny.
Keegan H. Allen, 22, Oneonta, June 30, second-degree criminal contempt.
Timothy M. Kaye, 40, Oneonta, July 4, Second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree possession of stolen property, resisting arrest.
Christina M. Porter, 38, Oneonta, July 5, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving on sidewalk.
Erick R. Deemer, 27, Oneonta, July 5, leaving the scene of property damage accident, moving from lane unsafely.
Timothy S. Lynch, 61, Treadwell, July 6, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
John N. Toomey, 55, Oneonta, July 6, public urination or defecation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.