Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Brandon M. Ortiz, 25, Stamford, Aug. 14, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250.
WALTON POLICE
George W. Whiteside, 62, Walton, July 16, making a terrorist threat, second-degree obstruction, disorderly conduct and speed in zone.
Daymen D. Covey, 43, Walton, July 22, second-degree assault.
Youths (3), no ages or addresses given, July 30, third-degree burglary, trespass, third-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny, at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.
Jeffrey H. Pomeroy, 51, Walton, Aug. 4, driving while intoxicated, refusal to take breath test and reckless driving.
Michael P. Roberts, 44, Walton, Aug. 9, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and disorderly conduct.
Hailey B. Paciello, 38, Walton, Aug. 10, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
