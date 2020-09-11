Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA POLICE
Norberto Gonzalez Castro, 51, Oneonta, July 6, petit larceny.
Karif A. Swan, 19, Oneonta, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Thomas E. Harker, 54, Oneonta, July 8, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree falsely reporting an incident.
Christopher J. Little, 57, Otego, July 8, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree burglary.
Justin R. Schoeck, 25, Afton, July 10, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Anthony C. Masi, 28, Oneonta, July 13, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Shawn M. Wright, 37, Unadilla, July 13, second-degree criminal impersonation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, uninspected motor vehicle.
Brandon Reynolds, 33, Oneonta, July 14, failure to register as a sex offender.
Daniel P. White, 22, Oneonta, July 16, second-degree menacing.
Jesse C. Smith, 39, Oneonta, July 16, second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree stalking, endangering the welfare of a child.
Cody P. Tripp, 36, Oneonta, July 19, second-degree harassment, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Brian J. Boore, 40, Oneonta, July 21, first-degree assault, second-degree burglary.
Anthony Sullivan, 54, Oneonta, July 22, fifth-degree criminal sale of marijuana, unlawful dealing with a child, endangering the welfare of a child.
Michelle Harned, 46, Oneonta, July 22, second-degree reckless endangerment, fifth-degree criminal sale of marijuana, unlawful dealing with a child.
Lewis Bassett, 43, Oneonta, July 23, disorderly conduct.
Victoria A. Sawyer, 21, Worcester, July 23, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, second-degree attempted escape, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, backing unsafely.
Alexis A. Seward, 31, Oneonta, July 23, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, second-degree DWI, aggravated DWI child under 15, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest.
Christina M. Porter, 38, Oneonta, July 25, grand larceny, failure to appear.
Henry E. Hernandez, 28, Brooklyn, Aug. 17, disorderly conduct.
Jessica M. Knipper, 40, Hobart, Aug. 17, disorderly conduct.
Alexandria L. Johnson, 31, Schenevus, Aug. 19, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Keegan H. Allen, 22, Oneonta, Aug. 20, petit larceny.
Daniel P. White, 22, Oneonta, Aug. 20, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment.
