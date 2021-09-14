Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELHI POLICE
Kathleen Smith, 53, Delhi, Aug. 17, fourth-degree welfare fraud.
Jeremiah B. Johnston, 28, no domicile, Aug. 25, third-degree criminal trespass, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, disorderly conduct and open alcohol container.
Robert M. Motter, 51, Delhi, Aug. 26, second-degree menacing.
Leah B. Bowen, 33, Delhi, operating motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Lucas A. Wright, 25, Delhi, Aug. 29, first-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Pierre Regazzi, 31, Delhi, Aug. 30, second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
Brian Bennett, 40, Delhi, Aug. 31, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Jeremiah B. Johnston, 28, no domicile, Aug. 31, disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal trespass.
WALTON POLICE
Anthony C.M. Masi, 29, Unadilla, Aug. 11, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Dana-John A. Britton, 42, Sidney, Aug. 17, first-degree possession of a forged instrument and a bench warrant.
Andrew V. Ridikas, 57, Walton, Aug. 19, third and fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal tampering and second-degree reckless endangerment.
