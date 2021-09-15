Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Kenneth Utter, 58, Stamford, Aug. 28, criminal summons.
Janet Starkweather, 69, Stamford, Aug. 28, criminal summons.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Matthew B. Bowden, 41, Deposit, Sept. 8, third-degree criminal trespass.
Jeffrey R. White, 30, Hancock, Sept. 9, driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Matthew B. Bowden, 41, Deposit, Sept. 9, third-degree criminal trespass.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Mark T. Czajak, 40, East Syracuse, Sept. 8, two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
