Police Blotter

Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

DELAWARE DEPUTIES

Kenneth Utter, 58, Stamford, Aug. 28, criminal summons.

Janet Starkweather, 69, Stamford, Aug. 28, criminal summons.

DEPOSIT TROOPERS

Matthew B. Bowden, 41, Deposit, Sept. 8, third-degree criminal trespass.

Jeffrey R. White, 30, Hancock, Sept. 9, driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.

Matthew B. Bowden, 41, Deposit, Sept. 9, third-degree criminal trespass.

MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS

Mark T. Czajak, 40, East Syracuse, Sept. 8, two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

