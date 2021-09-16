Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Christopher J. Youngs, 23, Maryland, Sept. 8, third-degree burglary - illegal entry with intent.
James L. Clark, 38, Stamford, Sept. 10, burglary with explosives or deadly weapon.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Stephanie L. Whitehead, 29, Oneonta, Sept. 6, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.
Michelle M. Millias, 48, Worcester, Sept. 7, driving while intoxicated, first offense.
Joseph A. Navas, 39, East Meredith, Sept. 8, petit larceny.
Shelby R. Ortiz, 28, Maryland, Sept. 9, second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree aggravated harassment.
Dezarae L. Yother, 40, New Berlin, Sept. 10, fourth-degree grand larceny.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Dillon J. Humphris, 24, Morris, Sept. 6, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speed not reasonable, failure to keep right and no seat belt.
Tadd A. Sherwood, 33, Oneonta, Sept. 10, second-degree criminal contempt.
Thomas Palmatier, 36, Butternuts, Sept. 11, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving scene of property damage accident, operating an uninspected vehicle with no registration or insurance, failure to keep right, failure to yield right of way and speed not reasonable.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Jeremy B. Barcoski, 45, Lincoln Park, N.J., Sept. 4, petit larceny.
Dana-John A. Britton, 42, Sidney, Sept. 4, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.