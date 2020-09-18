Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Youth, 18, Cooperstown, Aug. 6, third-degree burglary - illegal entry with intent to burglarize.
Christina I. Delvillar, 38, Newark, New Jersey; Aug. 7, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Vydesh Badal, 30, South Kortright, Aug. 9, second-degree criminal possession of marijuana in an amount greater than 16 ounces, promoting sexual performance by a child younger than 17, possession of a sexual performance by a child.
Mia A. Lowery, 22, Pembroke, North Carolina; Aug. 17, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon - loaded firearm, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
Christy R. Holden, 26, Lumberton, North Carolina; Aug. 17, second-degree reckless endangerment, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Roger W. Barrows, 54, Oneonta, Aug. 3, unlawfully growing cannabis.
Reuben J. Bice, 44, New Berlin, Aug. 7, aggravated driving while intoxicated and speed in zone.
Shawn C. Wheeler, 35, Sherburne, Aug. 8, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration and no insurance, failure to stop at a stop sign, insufficient turn signal and improper plates.
Nathan W. Griffin, 39, Oneonta, Aug. 9, driving while intoxicated, refusal to take a breath test, first, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to keep right and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
Demetrey Martinez, 24, Laurens, Aug. 9, first and second-degree criminal contempt.
Deborah I. Caserta, 51, New Lisbon, Aug. 9, driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right, driving on road slopes and shoulders and use of portable electronic device.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Scott J. Losee, 30, Sherburne, Aug.4, third-degree burglary - illegal entry with intent to burglarize, two counts fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property valued at greater than $1,000, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property valued at greater than $3,000, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
John J. Lemche, 23, Salisbury Center, Aug. 2, third-degree burglary - illegal entry with intent to burglarize.
Kory W. Minshall, 40, Aug. 6, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Shawn C. Ward, 42, Plainfield, Aug. 7, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle - mandatory suspension, using another vehicle without an interlock device.
Glenn W. Massarotti, 60, Richfield Springs, Aug. 17, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Marc A. Cicerone, 41, Stamford, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Tasha M. Fairbairn, 30, Grand Gorge, June 1, petit larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
WALTON POLICE
Brett D. Trombley, 30, Walton, July 17, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.