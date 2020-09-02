Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Daniel T. Ankers, 56, Mahopac, Aug.20, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
Corey R. Bateman, 28, Binghamton, Aug. 23, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, improper plates, unregistered trailer and improper brake light.
Evian Camacho, 23, New York, Aug. 25, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and moving from lane unsafely.
DELHI POLICE
Victor Anderson, 35, Sidney, Aug. 9, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and inadequate muffler.
Peter Turk, 41, New York, Aug. 16, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, failure to keep right and unsafe backing.
ONEONTA POLICE
Cheyenne M. VanTassel, 19, Oneonta, June 1, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, improper plates, unregistered motor vehicle.
Mathew M. Woodard, 32, Oneonta, June 2, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, uninspected motor vehicle, resisting arrest.
Betty J. Dunnigan, 70, Oneonta, June 3, moving from lane unsafely.
John N. Toomey, 55, Oneonta, June 3, second-degree harassment, OMC open container.
Raymond Worman Jr., 23, Oneonta, June 6, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing with a weapon, second-degree harassment.
John N. Toomey, 55, Oneonta, June 6, exposure of a person, second-degree harassment, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment of property.
Shaina M. Hurst, 46, Oneonta, June 7, second-degree harassment.
John N. Toomey, 55, Oneonta, June 7, public urination or defecation.
Jon D. Vena, 36, Oneonta, June 8, second-degree assault, petit larceny, seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Devon R. Sawyer-Beers, 41, Oneonta, June 9, petit larceny.
Christopher J. Youngs, 22, Maryland, June 9, failure to pay a fine, appeared in public under the influence of a drug other than alcohol.
Ray Hyer, 41, Oneonta, June 16, first-degree criminal sex act, first-degree attempted rape.
Youth, 16, Walton, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
Youth, 16, Sidney, following too closely, unlicensed operator.
Shaina M. Hurst, 46, Oneonta, June 20, public urination or defecation.
