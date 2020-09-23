Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Edward C. Sherman, 66, Masonville, July 25, criminal mischief with intent to damage property.
Ryan S. Monaco, 24, Bainbridge, July 26, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended registration.
Youth, 16, Sidney, June 2, second-degree criminal impersonation.
Kristine A. Lord, 36, Deposit, July 29, second-degree menacing with a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child.
Vanessa S. Brewer, 19, Unadilla, Aug. 1, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance - stimulants, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon - defaced, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon - ammunition clip.
David T. Sprague, 50, Walton, Aug. 6, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Jeremy A. Squires, 45, Norwich, Aug. 8, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, burglary - illegal entry with intent to burglarize, fourth-degree criminal mischief - preventing an emergency call, first-degree criminal contempt, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
Ryan C. Curtis, 29, Harpursville, third-degree burglary - illegal entry with intent to burglarize.
Robert J. Wehrenburg, 26, Edmeston, Sept. 1, second-degree burglary of a dwelling.
Edward C. Sherman, 67, Masonville, Sept. 1, second-degree criminal contempt.
Chrisanthon Santana, 48, Bronx, Sept. 2, first-degree criminal possession of marijuana in an amount greater than 10 pounds.
Vincent A. Palmisano, 35, Grand Gorge, Sept. 3, resisting arrest, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reckless driving.
Kegan S. Cutting, 32, Afton, Sept. 6, criminal mischief with intent to damage property.
Youth, 13, Afton, Sept. 9, criminal mischief - reckless property damage valued at greater than $250.
Youth, 12, Afton, Sept. 9, criminal mischief - reckless property damage valued at greater than $250.
Martin A. Burnett, 49, Pompey, Sept. 11, second-degree burglary of a dwelling.
Christopher J. Snider, 34, Bainbridge, Sept. 11, petit larceny.
Martin A. Burnett, 49, Pompey, Sept. 19, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property valued at greater than $3,000.
Justin J. Cirigliano, 25, Bainbridge, Sept. 19, petit larceny.
Brianna S. Wubbenhorst, 27, Unadilla, Sept. 20, petit larceny.
Clayton A. Utter, 24, Unadilla, Sept. 20, illegal discharge of a firearm.
Robert M. DeMuth, 39, Oxford, Sept. 21, third-degree grand larceny.
