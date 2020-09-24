Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
James E. Lawson, 59, Otego, Aug. 11, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
Deidra A. Butler, 32, Oneonta, Aug. 11, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Bo A. Waffle, 30, Plainfield, Aug. 13, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Leif E. Luneau, 34, New Berlin, Aug. 14, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.
Cedo Kolic, 44, Butternuts, Aug. 17, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal contempt, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating vehicle while consuming alcohol and license plate violation.
Scott J. Alverson, 43, Burlington, Aug. 23, third-degree falsely reporting an incident.
Joseph F. Santiago, 31, Burlington Flats, Aug. 24, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and other vehicle and traffic violations.
Connor J. Audette, 21, Unadilla, Aug. 29, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no/improper helmet, unlawful operation on a public highway, operating an uninsured unregistered vehicle and no/improper signal.
Corey A. Campbell, 24, Roseboom, Sept. 6, second-degree menacing with a weapon.
Aaron M. Brown, 29, Whitesboro, Sept. 12, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
Dana M. Tilbe, 38, West Winfield, Sept. 12, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
Ashlee D. Simms, 29, West Winfield, Sept. 12, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
WALTON POLICE
Michael Mazzucca, 48, Walton, Aug. 5, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Ashton J. Thompson, 24, Walton, Aug. 5, unlawful possession of marijuana.
Adam L. Robinson, 24, Walton, Aug. 7, unlawful possession of marijuana and speed in zone.
Wayne J. Hancarik Jr., 40, Walton, Aug. 8, fourth-degree criminal mischief, preventing an emergency call and endangering the welfare of a child.
Wayne J. Hancarik Jr., 40, Walton, Aug. 9 second-degree criminal trespass.
Terriann Connolly, 35, Walton, Aug. 12, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a hypodermic instrument, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Nathaniel Rubera, 22, Hamden, Aug. 13, fourth-degree criminal mischief and open alcoholic container.
Devin K. Castillo, 20, Downsville, Aug. 13, fourth-degree criminal mischief, open alcoholic container and unlawful possession of alcohol by a person under 21
Lynn K. Dougherty, 50, Walton, Aug. 15, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs and failure to use designated lane.
Jason L. Wheeler, 38, Sherburne, Aug. 17, second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Jarrett L. Griffin, 19, Walton, Aug. 20, third-degree possession of forged instrument, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of alcohol by a person under 21.
Brad L. Anderson, 37, Oneonta, Aug. 28, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.
Sarah E. Stevens, 34, Oneonta, Aug. 28, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.
David L. Quackenbush, 52, Camden, Tennessee, Sept. 1, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and other vehicle and traffic violations.
Terri L. Nocella, 49, Downsville, Sept. 4, driving while intoxicated, first and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and other vehicle and traffic violations.
Taisha Castillo, 30, Bronx, Sept. 5, driving while intoxicated and other traffic violations.
Shayna Castillo, 28, Bronx, Sept. 5, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Justin M. Mayer, 27, East Rockaway, Sept. 5, fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and speed in zone.
Richard A. Yepez, 41, Astoria, Sept. 7, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.
