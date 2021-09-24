Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Ryan C. Barringer, 40, Walton, Aug. 27, criminal summons.
Tina M. Kerschner, 53, Downsville, Sept. 3, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Elmar Kola, 43, Staten Island, Sept. 9, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and improper passing.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
David Vibbard, 51, Cooperstown, Aug. 25, driving while intoxicated, open container of alcohol, unsafe lane change, driving on road shoulder and speed not reasonable and prudent.
Michael J. Ide, 35, Oneonta, Sept. 17, bench warrant.
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Schoen T. Stocks, 22, Jefferson, Sept. 18, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of possessing a large capacity ammo feeding device, possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated.
Bonnie S. Pulsifer, 62, Altamont, Sept. 18, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.
Eric M. Engle, 56, Central Bridge, Sept. 18, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Kenneth G. Akins, 28, Fultonham, Sept. 19, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
Aida Podrazik, 39, Middleburgh, Sept. 21, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Mark D. Dittbrenner, 58, Deposit, Sept. 19, aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated.
Stephen L. Raymond, 36, Deposit, Sept. 19, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Joseph J. Elmo, 62, Hunter, Sept. 21, second-degree aggravated harassment.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Matthew E. Dicks, 37, Norwich, Sept. 19, driving while intoxicated.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Brean E. Cornelius, 38, Oneonta, Sept. 13, petit larceny.
Adam Maughan, 47, Otego, Sept. 13, petit larceny.
Jaclin M. Goodrich, 32, Oneonta, Sept. 14, third-degree assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Brian M. Ellwanger, 40, Milford, Sept. 15, second-degree criminal contempt.
Michele F. Riland, 39, Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, Sept. 19, driving while intoxicated.
Shawn N. Doherty, 21, Unadilla, Sept. 20, first-degree rape and three counts of first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child - alcohol.
Chris T. Mathewson, 38, Davenport, Sept. 21, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Arthur J. Currie, 27, Franklin, Sept. 22, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.
Tara L. Counadis, 41, East Worcester, Sept. 22, second-degree criminal contempt.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Charles J. Coursen, 35, Leonardsville, Sept. 13, second-degree criminal contempt.
