Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
13-year-old male, Richfield Springs, Sept. 14, third-degree assault.
Rebecca L. OBrien, 42, Jordanville, Sept. 18, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Seth M. McCormick, 25, Rome, Sept. 19, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Brianna S. Wubbenhorst, 27, Unadilla, Sept. 7, petit larceny.
Jessica M. Winans, 22, Unadilla, Sept. 7, driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlawful operation of a motor vehicle.
Shawn L. Anderson, 51, Bay Shore, Sept. 8, aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated.
Mark A. Cordner, 25, Bainbridge, Sept. 9, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Dayburn B. Merrill, 40, New Berlin, Sept. 11, driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
William M. Pierce, 45, Afton, Sept. 13, third-degree assault.
Jason C. Erickson, 39, Bainbridge, Sept. 14, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
George T. Dando, 64, Binghamton, Sept. 17, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content .08% and driving while intoxicated.
Michael Paciullo, 32, Otego, Sept. 16, fourth-degree stalking and first-degree criminal contempt.
