Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Dana-John Britton, 42, Sidney, Sept. 16, court warrant.
Melissa R. Pycroft, 41, Hobart, Sept. 24, driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right and unsafe lane change.
Anthony W. Mister, 32, Sidney, Sept. 25, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
DELHI POLICE
Kassem N. Matthews, 24, Delhi, Sept. 3, driving while ability impaired by drugs and no headlights.
Martin S. Stefanchik, 58, Delhi, Sept. 7, fourth-degree possession of stolen property and fourth-degree grand larceny.
Robert J. Swiatek, 22, Walton, Sept. 11, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm, procuring alcohol for a minor, endangering the welfare of a child and other traffic infractions.
Carlos D. Veliz-Martinez, 18, Arkville, Sept. 11, criminal possession of a firearm.
Youths, 16, 17, Walton, criminal possession of a firearm.
Olivier Furonier-Lemay, 21, Delhi, Sept. 12, violation of village noise law.
Jonathan R. Sanchez, 42, Oneonta, Sept. 13, second-degree harassment.
Jeffrey Pomeroy, 51, Walton, Sept. 13, third-degree welfare fraud, first-degree filing of a false instrument and third-degree grand larceny.
Janice L. Winner, 60, Andes, Sept. 14, driving while impaired by drugs, improper signal and unsafe lane change.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
David C. Johnson, 26, Norwich, Sept. 7, second-degree criminal contempt.
Lynda S. Elmore, 64, Davenport, Sept. 17, driving while intoxicated and miscellaneous traffic infractions.
Deven A. Knapp, 21, undomiciled, Sept. 21, bench warrant.
Dylan J. Suydam, 24, Richmondville, Sept. 25, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an uninspected, uninsured vehicle with a suspended registration and speed.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Gary Rousseau, 24, Carbondale, Pennsylvania, Sept. 19, driving while intoxicated.
Wendy L. Murphy, 53, Granville, Sept. 21, petit larceny and third-degree identity theft.
Jeremy J. Watson, 29, McDonough, Georgia, Sept. 22, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
WALTON POLICE
Richard J. Roloson, 42, Walton, Aug. 24, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Jessica A. Gilmore, 46, Walton, Aug. 29, third-degree criminal mischief.
Michael Vogel, 29, Walton, Sept. 12, second-degree assault and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Frank W. Mastrorocco, 32, Walton, Sept. 13, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Cheryl Riley, 63, Walton, Sept. 16, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree assault.
Casey Killian, 31, Walton, Sept. 17, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and public appearance under the influence of narcotics or drug.
