Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Katrina B. Kuebler, 35, Unadilla, Aug. 20, petit larceny.
Wayne A. Johnson, 66, Stamford, Aug. 29, third-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Geoffrey S. MacDonald, 41, Oneonta, Sept. 8, driving while intoxicated and failure to keep right.
Sean M. Rogers, 22, Levittown, Sept. 9, driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right, moved from lane unsafely and speed not reasonable.
Li T. Lu, 34, Flushing, Sept. 10, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
Daniel S.R. Roe, 24, East Meredith, Sept. 14, endangering the welfare of a child.
Katrina J. Aponte, 34, Cadosia, Sept. 13, criminal summons.
George L. Ronk, 53, Cadosia, Sept. 13, criminal summons.
Kyle Crandall, 31, Cadosia, Sept. 13, criminal summons.
Ashley L. McLean, 38, South Kortright, Sept. 20, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and other traffic infractions.
DELHI POLICE
Johnathan L. Branbarahona, 18, Brentwood, Sept. 1, displaying forged inspection certificate, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and other traffic violations.
Christian A. Claudio, 19, Delhi, Sept. 7, second-degree possession of a forged instrument and fourth-degree grand larceny.
Daron Batholomew, 22, Brooklyn, Sept.10, fourth-degree conspiracy and petit larceny.
Akaki Khodell, 23, Mahopac, Sept. 12, driving while intoxicated, third-degree fleeing an officer and speed violations.
Cody Herrmann, 36, Delhi, Sept. 13, criminal summons.
Jeffrey Bowie Jr., 22, Hamden, Sept. 13, fifth and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Dylan Cumpston, 22, Delhi, Sept. 13, fifth and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
