Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Robert Bilby, 57, Schoharie, Aug. 27, torturing, injuring or not feeding an animal, illegal discharge of a firearm.
Youth, 15, Cobleskill, Aug. 28, three counts petit larceny.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Runell A. Decker, 32, Deposit, criminal mischief - intent to damage property.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Katie L. Bush, 32, North Pitcher, Aug. 23, two counts first-degree possession of a forged instrument.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Charles O. Hall, 32, Edmeston, Aug. 24, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property valued at greater than $3,000.
Henry W. Schmidt, 58, Garrattsville, Aug. 24, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - firearms.
Joseph F. Santiago, 32, Burlington Flats, Aug 24, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - firearms.
Kayla L. VanPelt, 23, Edmeston, Aug. 24, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - firearms.
Samuel A. Madero, 56, Morris, Aug. 24, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Nate Bouton, 38, Denver, New York; Aug. 26, second-degree menacing with a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.
Adam Maughan, 46, Otego, Aug. 28, petit larceny.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Betsy R. Davis, 45, Camden, Aug. 21, unauthorized use of a vehicle without the owner’s consent, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph M. Baker, 27, Little Falls, Aug. 21, unauthorized use of a vehicle without the owner’s consent, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Michael C. Nelson, 36, Whitesboro, Aug. 21, unauthorized use of a vehicle without the owner’s consent, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, false personation.
Austin J. Sherman, 27, Richfield Springs, Aug. 23, criminal mischief with intent to damage property.
