Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
NORWICH TROOPERS
13-year-old male, Norwich, Sept. 23, forcible touching.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
16-year-old, Oneonta, Sept. 23, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Mark A. Beilby, 24, Oneonta, Sept. 24, forcible touching.
Drew D. Sylvester, 29, Oneonta, Sept. 25, second-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact.
Kaleb W. Weinmuller, 19, Morris, Sept. 25, lewdness - exposure of body in public.
Jennifer L. Hall, 38, Oneonta, Sept. 28, endangering the welfare of a child.
Brandon M McHargue, 36, East Worcester, Sept. 28, second-degree criminal contempt.
