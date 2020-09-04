Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA POLICE
Keon Sterling, 35, Oneonta, June 22, second-degree criminal contempt.
Andrew J. Vandusen, 39, Oneonta, June 22, third-degree criminal mischief.
Christopher W. Stevens, 31, Oneonta, June 26, second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree grand larceny, possession of burglar tools.
Susan A. Cornwell, 64, Oneonta, June 27, second-degree arson.
David L. Bates, 57, West Davenport, June 27, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, uninspected motor vehicle, improper plates.
John N. Toomey, 55, Oneonta, June 29, public urination or defecation.
