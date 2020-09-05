Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
WALTON POLICE
Robert A. Smith, 40, Walton, June 24, driving while intoxicated and drinking alcohol in vehicle, unlawful possession of marijuana and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Heather A. Searere, 33, Sidney, June 28, unlawful possession of marijuana.
Jason I. Wheeler, 38, Sherburne, June 30, petit larceny, seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree criminal contempt.
James J. McGinn Jr., 57, Walton, July 2, driving while ability impaired by drugs, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle with improper license plates and facing wrong way while parked.
Jesse J. Smith, 33,Walton, July 3, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Kyle B. Barrett, 27, Jeffersonville, July 4, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, speed in zone, license plate violation and operating an uninspected vehicle.
Brandon M. Reynolds, 33, Oneonta, July 5, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fourth-degree computer tampering.
Jason M. Boycott, 37, Walton, July 10, second-degree assault with a weapon.
James R. Boycott, 33, Walton, July 10, arrest warrant.
Travis M. Riddell, 29, Walton, July 11, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Wayne J. Squires, 43, Walton, July 17, first-degree driving while ability impaired by drugs.
Nazim Oren, 51, Sidney Center, July 18, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle failure to stop before entering roadway, moving from lane unsafely and no driver’s license.
Eshaad S. Ates, 21, Allentown, Pennsylvania, July 18, unlawful possession of marijuana, no license and driving left of pavement markings.
Rahmeo A. Jones, 20, Schweknsville, Pennsylvania, July 18, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Jorge L. Quintana Sr., 52, Walton, July 24, second-degree criminal contempt.
Cameron L. Scofield, 18, Walton, July 29, driving while ability impaired by alcohol, operating vehicle while consuming alcohol and failure to dim lights.
Brandin M. Vantassel, 23, Walton, July 30, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Lindsey N. Lewis, 27, Summersville, South Carolina, Aug. 1, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Heather I. Jamieson, 33, Walton, Aug. 1, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny and endangering the welfare of a child.
Lucas A. Hood, 20, Walton, Aug. 5, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.