Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Joseph J. Hahn, 25, Walton, Sept. 1, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Runell A. Decker, 32, Deposit, Sept. 3, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying court order.
Kimberly A. Young, 41, Tompkins, Sept. 4, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.
Steven R. Lord, 38, Deposit, Sept. 6, second-degree menacing with a weapon.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Joanne M. Cutler, 49, Norwich, Sept. 5, criminal obstruction of breathing.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Darryl D. Kidd, 40, Franklin, Sept. 2, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle - alcohol, driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Patrick A. Rider, 56, Meredith, Sept. 2, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying court order.
Keith N. Holbrook, 73, Laurens, Sept. 3, second-degree reckless endangerment.
Timothy J. George, 58, Otego, Sept. 4, driving while intoxicated - first offense, resisting arrest.
Lacey N. Bratcher, 21, Otego, Sept. 6, driving while intoxicated - first offense.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Brian A. Marshall, 33, Camden, Aug. 15, third and fourth-degree grand larceny.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Abigail R. Case, 24, Johnstown, Sept. 2, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.
James M. Baldwin, 31, Binghamton, Sept. 3, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Adam Zuk, 46, Sidney, Sept. 4, first- and second-degree operating a vessel while intoxicated.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Brandon J. Charlotten, 31, Bainbridge, Aug. 23, third-degree arson, second-degree aggravated harassment - communicate a threat.
Brandon M. Gavin, 28, Unadilla, Aug. 25, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Melessia A. Scott, 35, Oneonta, Aug. 27, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph C. Spataro, 26, West Oneonta, Aug. 27, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Thomas E. Waters, 34, Afton, Aug. 29, second-degree menacing with a weapon, first-degree criminal contempt.
Liberty A. Burns, 44, Masonville, Sept. 2, two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, false written statement.
Damion J. Burns, 48, Masonville, Sept. 2, two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
