Police Blotter

Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

DELAWARE DEPUTIES

Joseph J. Hahn, 25, Walton, Sept. 1, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

DEPOSIT TROOPERS

Runell A. Decker, 32, Deposit, Sept. 3, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying court order.

Kimberly A. Young, 41, Tompkins, Sept. 4, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

Steven R. Lord, 38, Deposit, Sept. 6, second-degree menacing with a weapon.

NORWICH TROOPERS

Joanne M. Cutler, 49, Norwich, Sept. 5, criminal obstruction of breathing.

ONEONTA TROOPERS

Darryl D. Kidd, 40, Franklin, Sept. 2, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle - alcohol, driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Patrick A. Rider, 56, Meredith, Sept. 2, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying court order.

Keith N. Holbrook, 73, Laurens, Sept. 3, second-degree reckless endangerment.

Timothy J. George, 58, Otego, Sept. 4, driving while intoxicated - first offense, resisting arrest.

Lacey N. Bratcher, 21, Otego, Sept. 6, driving while intoxicated - first offense.

OTSEGO DEPUTIES

Brian A. Marshall, 33, Camden, Aug. 15, third and fourth-degree grand larceny.

RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS

Abigail R. Case, 24, Johnstown, Sept. 2, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

James M. Baldwin, 31, Binghamton, Sept. 3, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

Adam Zuk, 46, Sidney, Sept. 4, first- and second-degree operating a vessel while intoxicated.

SIDNEY TROOPERS

Brandon J. Charlotten, 31, Bainbridge, Aug. 23, third-degree arson, second-degree aggravated harassment - communicate a threat.

Brandon M. Gavin, 28, Unadilla, Aug. 25, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.

Melessia A. Scott, 35, Oneonta, Aug. 27, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph C. Spataro, 26, West Oneonta, Aug. 27, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Thomas E. Waters, 34, Afton, Aug. 29, second-degree menacing with a weapon, first-degree criminal contempt.

Liberty A. Burns, 44, Masonville, Sept. 2, two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, false written statement.

Damion J. Burns, 48, Masonville, Sept. 2, two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you