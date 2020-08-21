Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
NORWICH TROOPERS
Brintie A. Hartwell, 28, Norwich, July 29, endangering the welfare of a child.
Youth, 17, New Berlin, Aug. 4, fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny.
Youth, 14, Norwich, Aug. 4, fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny.
Dillon W. Clapp, 24, Endicott, Aug. 18, third-degree burglary - illegal entry with intent to burglarize.
Roger N. Jamison, 54, Bainbridge, Aug. 18, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Kerry K. Chase, 53, Davenport, July 22, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Youth, 12, Worcester, July 28, third-degree false reporting of an incident.
Cody T. Osborn, 29, Oneonta, July 30, third-degree assault.
Brendan A. Wingard, 26, Fort Collins, Colorado; July 31, criminal possession of a firearm.
Keegan H. Allen, 22, Oneonta, Aug. 1, third-degree burglary - illegal entry with intent to burglarize.
Janet A. Hartt, 66, Worcester, Aug. 3, issuing a bad check.
Donny E. Holmes, 27, Oneonta, Aug. 3, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Randy J. Moore, 37, Oneonta, Aug. 3, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Stephanie N. Robinson, 28, Oneonta, Aug. 5, petit larceny.
Thomas Winchester, 65, Worcester, Aug. 6, forcible touching of intimate parts, third-degree sex abuse.
