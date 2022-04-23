Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Benito Garcia, 33, Fleischmanns, April 4, driving while intoxicated-previous conviction in past 10 years.
Elwin Johnson, 43, Jefferson, April 4, driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Dawn Hitchcock, 57, Kortright, April 5, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 or 1%.
Nicholas Marte, 41, Mount Upton, April 7, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Howard Phillips, 62, Ringwood, New Jersey, April 13, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 or 1%.
