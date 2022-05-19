Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Jake Schermerhorn, 38, Richfield Springs, April 20, fourth-degree criminal mischief with intent to damage property, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.
Nicholas M. McDonald, 31, Oneonta, April 24, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree auto stripping, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal tampering, trespass, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration and false personation.
Stephen J. Schulz, 30, Morris, April 26, fourth-degree grand larceny, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and other universal traffic tickets.
Christopher J. Sutton, 59, Maryland, April 27, bench warrant.
Keith M. Blush, 42, Oneonta, April 28, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Rhett A. Mortland, 38, Oneonta, May 1, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Joshua R. Donnelly, 34, New Lisbon, May 1, arrest warrant.
William J. Featherstone, 48, Oneonta, May 3, operating a vehicle with a revoked registration and no insurance.
