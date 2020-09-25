Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
NORWICH TROOPERS
Youth, 18, Morris, Sept. 1, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon.
Youth, 18, South New Berlin, Sept. 1, criminal mischief - intent to damage property, resisting arrest.
Maria Titchener, 47, Oxford, Sept. 5, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal contempt.
Daniel D. Knochenmus, 38, Sherburne, Sept. 5, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Sabastian A. Armstrong, 25, Earlville, Sept. 6, first-degree criminal contempt.
ONEONTA POLICE
Scott M. Sieger, 21, Oneonta, Aug. 21, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, operation while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked.
Randy L. Hawkins, 38, Oneonta, Aug. 22, endangering the welfare of a child, failure to appear.
Jesse L. Tetlow, 34, Oneonta, Aug. 22, second-degree harassment.
Timothy T. Sickler, 53, Beacon, Aug. 23, petit larceny.
Eric M. Meade, 26, Oneonta, Aug. 23, third-degree criminal trespassing, petit larceny.
Keon M. Sterling, 35, Oneonta, Aug. 27, second-degree harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment.
Brandon H. Burns, 29, Oneonta, Aug. 28, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Matthew Hansen, 28, Oneonta, Aug. 29, second-degree harassment.
Cory P. Tripp, 36, Oneonta, Sept. 3, second-degree criminal contempt.
Athanas Loseke-Okuka, 22, Sept. 4, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unregistered vehicle, improper plate.
Jose J. Melendez, 33, Sept. 5, Oneonta, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child,
Michael A. Picciuolo, 19, Sept 5, Red Hook, trespassing.
Youth, 14, McDonough, Aug. 29, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Youth, 13, Norwich, Aug. 29, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Theodore J. Slater, 56, Greene, Sept. 19, petit larceny.
Mary E. Coles, 60, Smithville, Sept. 19, petit larceny.
Kitty L. Knochenmus, 46, Ilion, Sept. 21, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.