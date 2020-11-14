Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

DELAWARE DEPUTIES

Antelmo Calvoperez, 25, East Montpelier, Vermont, Oct. 25, driving while intoxicated and consumption of alcohol in vehicle.

Edward C. Sherman, 67, Masonville, Nov. 3, second degree criminal contempt.

Nathaniel M. Moon, 21, Treadwell, Nov. 6, driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to breath test.

MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS

Vincent B. Ruggero, 31, Arkville, Nov. 3, third-degree menacing.

WALTON POLICE

Cody R. Warner, 31, Walton, Oct. 26, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Henry J. Hitchcock, 37, Hobart, Oct. 27, issuing a bad check.

