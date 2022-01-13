Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Joseph Belmar, 24, Bronx, Jan. 4, first-degree promotion of prison contraband.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Shane A. Uttley, 34, Sanford, Jan. 8, criminal mischief-intent to damage property.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Max A. Prebit, 27, Binghamton, Jan. 8, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Loren A. Wildenstein, 31, New Berlin, Jan. 8, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Shawn A. Utter, 35, New Berlin, Jan. 8, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
