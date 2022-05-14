Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA POLICE
Samone R. Wilson, 32, Oneonta, April 16, second-degree menacing.
Matthew G. Weitemeyer, 20, East Setauket, April 17, noise ordinance.
Justin R. Schoonmaker, 35, Oneonta, April 18, failure to appear.
Stephanie M. Shaw, 26, Oneonta, April 18, failure to appear.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Robert Hoffman, 64, Pittsfield, April 6, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Joshua King, 29, Maryland, April 9, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Michael Yager, 40, Burlington Flats, April 16, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Jason Berberick, 44, Edmeston, April. 16, third-degree menacing.
Colton Beatty, 31, Schenevus, April 17, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.