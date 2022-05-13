Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Todd W. Moore, 38, Oneonta, April 1, third-degree assault.
Bobbi Jo Worden, 41, Oneonta, April 2, trespassing and littering.
Philip A. Carmosino, 21, Stormville, April 2, noise ordinance.
Alexander J. Candido, 22, Port Washington, April 3, driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
Marcus J. Smithling, 24, Oneonta, April 3, first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing and resisting arrest.
Michael E. Seghposs, 36, Oneonta, April 5, third-degree stalking.
Alexander J. Candido, 22, Port Washington, April 5, criminal tampering.
Unidentified juvenile, 12, Oneonta, third-degree attempted assault.
Bobbi Jo Worden, 41, Oneonta, April 6, trespassing.
Benjamin A. Parella, 63, Oneonta, April 8, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Robert E. Brown, 32, Oneonta, April 9, failure to appear.
Devon M. Finch, 22, Stamford, April 11, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Devin T. Johnson, 27, Oneonta, April 13, resisting arrest.
Charles J. Coursen, 36, Worcester, April 14, three counts of petit larceny.
Robert B. Mahoney, 71, Oneonta, April 14, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
Steven C. Barrows, 31, Unadilla, April 15, petit larceny, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to appear.
Roger A. Kelly, 36, Oneonta, April 15, five counts of failure to appear.
Roger A. Kelly, 36, Oneonta, April 16, second-degree harassment, first-degree criminal contempt.
