Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Carlos Edmond, 48, Schenectady, April 2, driving while ability impaired by combination drugs and alcohol.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Malik T. Oliver, 24, East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, March 22, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed.
Kaylyn Nunez, 23, New York City, March 24, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating with a suspended registration.
Toni Savino, 29, Sidney, March 27, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
