Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

COBLESKILL TROOPERS

Carlos Edmond, 48, Schenectady, April 2, driving while ability impaired by combination drugs and alcohol.

DELAWARE DEPUTIES

Malik T. Oliver, 24, East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, March 22, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed.

Kaylyn Nunez, 23, New York City, March 24, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating with a suspended registration.

Toni Savino, 29, Sidney, March 27, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.

