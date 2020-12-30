Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
CHENANGO DEPUTIES
Brandon J. Hannah, 38, Norwich, Dec. 22, second-degree criminal contempt.
Richard L. Brewer, 25, New Berlin, Dec. 22, third-degree criminal mischief.
Heather A. Prince, 35, Mount Upton, Dec. 26, third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification, third-degree identity theft and petit larceny.
Adam L. Simpson, 33, McDonough, Dec. 26, second-degree criminal contempt.
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Alison S. Snyder, 37, Middleburgh, Dec. 20, second-degree reckless endangerment, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Victor L. Burnette, 28, Richmondville, Dec. 13, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250.
Keneisha T. Ilowiecki, 22, Richmondville, Dec. 21, falsely reporting an incident that did not occur.
Cameron M. Grass, 27, Cobleskill, Dec. 27, second-degree aggravated harassment - communicating a threat.
DELHI POLICE
Sean Gillespie, 22, Bovina, Dec. 3, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree escape.
Austin Browne, 21, Putnam Valley, Dec. 6, driving while intoxicated.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Greg T. Schaub, 44, South New Berlin, Dec. 16, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Zachary O. Mitchell, 19, Binghamton, Dec. 15, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Tyrone Davis, 48, Syracuse, Dec. 18, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Michael J. Bogart, 41, Conklin, Dec. 22, first-degree criminal contempt.
William R. Wayman, 41, Windsor, Dec. 26, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
GREENE TROOPERS
Fred D. Mills, 40, Greene, Dec. 18, second-degree menacing with a weapon.
Chelsey A. Hendricks-Miner, 26, Norwich, Dec. 19, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Herbert W. Trusedail, 36, Owego, Dec. 19, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Macey M. Newkirk, 28, Marathon, Dec. 19, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Sean P. Niemi, 23, Greene, Dec. 8, petit larceny.
Ethan A. Monroe, 29, McDonough, Dec. 15, third-degree assault, two counts assault causing injury to a person 7 years old or younger, two counts criminal obstruction of breathing, two counts endangering the welfare of a child.
Joseph G. Hazard, 35, Hubbardsville, Dec. 15, two counts criminal mischief - intent to damage property, fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child.
Maya E. Barnum, 29, Binghamton, Dec. 17, endangering the welfare of a child.
Sahra A. Barnum, 27, Greene, Dec. 18, endangering the welfare of a child.
Sean M. Lebourveau, 40, Norwich, Dec. 19, two counts endangering the welfare of a child.
Tiffany A. Price, 38, Sherburne, Dec. 24, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.