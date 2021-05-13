Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Staci Gregory, 35, Unadilla, May 3, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and following too closely.
Jesse J. Stanhope, 29, Worcester, May 4, second and third degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to keep right, left scene of accident and operating without interlock device.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Robert J. Wehrenberg, 27, Edmeston, April 15, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Franklin C. Teeter, 35, Richfield Springs, April 22, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury.
Thomas R. Land, 57, Winfield, May 1, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended vehicle registration.
Brenton D. Bond, 22, Richfield Springs, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Christina W. Clifford, 46, Edmeston, May 7, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Zachery J. Higby, 20, Richfield Springs, May 8, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Edgardo T. Estrada, 41, Richmondville, May 9, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with 10 or more prior suspensions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.