Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Jessica Coons, 28, Jefferson, April 11, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Jonathan Stein, 25, Walton, March 30, criminal mischief.
Adam Warren, 43, Newtown, Connecticut, April 2, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and obstructed license plate and registration.
Michael Stein, 28, Delhi, April 3, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree menacing and second-degree reckless endangerment.
Keisha Herelle, 25, Brooklyn, April 4, operating with a revoked/suspended registration and speed in zone.
DELHI POLICE
Keith Gates, 36, Hoosick Falls, March 16, second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment.
Brandee Clayton-Lowden, 22, Delhi, March 16, third-degree criminal trespass.
Lyman McCann, 48, Walton, March 17, second-degree criminal trespass.
Julie Broesmer, 19, Thendara, April 5, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
17-year-old male, Downsville, April 6, promotion of a sexual performance of a child under 17 and possession of a sexual performance by a child.
Michael Vandermark, 37, Deposit, April 6, second-degree menacing-weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief-preventing an emergency call.
Ashley Hathaway, 42, Deposit, April 10, second-degree criminal contempt.
Christopher Gill, 43, Conklin, April 10, second-degree menacing-weapon, criminal mischief-intentionally damage property and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.
GREENE TROOPERS
Amanda Newberry, 22, Norwich, April 8, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Wesley Hirthler, 33, Willet, April 9, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and two counts of reckless driving.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Richard Hildebrandt, 32, Stamford, March 13, three counts each of petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Renee Cortese, 32, Roxbury, April 8, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Everett Ayers, 58, Warren, New Jersey, April 9, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
James Johnson, 70, Jefferson, April 10, second-degree criminal contempt.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Tyler Sherman, 28, Bainbridge, April 7, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Patrick Jacoby, 36, Oneonta, April 7, petit larceny.
Dawn Beta, 50, Oneonta, April 9, petit larceny.
Dale Clark, 54, Oneonta, April 10, second-degree menacing-weapon.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Robert J. Wehrenberg, 28, undomiciled, March 14, arrest warrant.
Charon Larson, 39, Milford, March 22, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Kimberly A. Stack, 50, Cooperstown, March 28, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed not reasonable.
Patrick Dunnion, 18, Milford, March 29, criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal mischief.
