Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Casey C. Killian, 29, Walton, April 16, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, passing in a no-passing zone and driving while ability impaired by drugs.
DELHI POLICE
Jonathan J. Angus, 20, Middletown, March 23, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while ability impaired by drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Deanna Stein Meres, 49, Delhi, April 2, criminal summons.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Matthew M. Miller, 56, Hartwick, April 12, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
WALTON POLICE
Angella M. Seymour, 37, Walton, April 9, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
