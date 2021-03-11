Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Michele L. Wignall, 50, Deposit, March 7, petit larceny.
Angela M. Brown, 33, Johnson City, March 7, second-degree aggravated harassment - communicating a threat.
GREENE TROOPERS
Brian C. Osborne, 49, Sylvan Beach, Feb. 17, eight counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
Kimberly A. Wright, 27, Norwich, Feb. 17, five counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Kenneth E. Kenyon, 57, Smithville Flats, Feb. 20, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure, two counts endangering the welfare of a child.
Michael A. DeMuth, 45, Oxford, Feb. 28, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Robert M. DeMuth, 40, Oxford, Feb. 28, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Earl O. Mullenax, 50, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with three or more prior suspensions.
John E. Fassett, 33, Port Crane, March 7, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle - prior conviction.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Victor L. Passella, 61, Arkville, Feb. 16, second-degree burglary of a dwelling, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250.
Cheri L. Lazarro, 49, Margaretville, Feb. 16, second-degree burglary of a dwelling, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250.
Mark T. Czajak, 39, East Syracuse, March 5, second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree aggravated harassment.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Nathaniel J. Jenkins, 36, Norwich, Feb. 21, criminal mischief - intent to damage property.
Glenn P. Kluge, 41, Norwich, Feb. 28, second-degree criminal contempt - misconduct.
Martin H. Lewicki, 58, Norwich, March 5, third-degree burglary - illegal entry with intent to burglarize, third-degree criminal mischief.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Thomas W. Hewitt, 46, Worcester, Feb. 10, trespass and petit larceny.
Tadd A. Sherwood, 33, Oneonta, Feb. 16, second-degree criminal contempt.
Christopher M. Ruiz, 28, Hartwick, March 1, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
