Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Eric F. Skinner, 50, Starlight, Pennsylvania, Feb. 17, third-degree fleeing officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
18-year-old male, Laurens, Feb. 27, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Christopher S. Harmon, 55, Oneonta, Feb. 23, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating with a suspended registration and no inspection, and speed in zone.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Samantha Pritchard, 22, Unadilla, Feb. 27, petit larceny.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Kelvin E. Brown, 63, Norwich, Feb. 3, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Keith Mann, 44, Bainbridge, Feb. 5, third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief-prevention of an emergency call.
Audrey R. Criscitello, 34, Bainbridge, Feb. 6, second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Joseph M. Allen, 27, Afton, Feb. 8, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Audrey R. Criscitello, 34, Bainbridge, Feb. 8, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Audrey R. Criscitello, 34, Bainbridge, Feb.10, second-degree criminal contempt and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Autumn H. Knapp, 21, Sidney, Feb. 15, fourth-degree stalking and unlawful publication of an intimate image.
Michael B. Sherwood, 34, Sidney, Feb. 16, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
John J. Mackanesi, 57, Bainbridge, Feb. 22, second-degree criminal contempt.
Thomas R. Howard, 41, Walton, Feb. 23, first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, sexual conduct against a child under 13 and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Maggie B. DelBalso, 47, Walton, Feb. 25, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Randy Hawkins, 34, Otego, Feb. 28, second-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree burglary.
George Klinger, 38, Unadilla, Feb. 28, second-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree burglary.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Charlotte E. Carey, 26, Grand Gorge, Feb. 28, petit larceny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.