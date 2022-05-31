Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
15-year-old female, Richmondville, May 24, third-degree assault.
17-year-old male, Richmondville, May 24, third-degree assault.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Amanda Prevost, 33, Delhi, May 8, endangering the welfare of a child.
Anthony Prevost, 30, Delhi, May 8, endangering the welfare of a child.
Agbaje G. Surajudeen, 56, Trenton, New Jersey, May 14, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and other traffic violations.
Leonardo Cordero, 37, Middletown, May 14, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Anthony Prevost, 30, Delhi, May 16, criminal summons.
Sherrie L. White, 64, Deposit, May 18, second-degree criminal contempt.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Jeffrey Day, 52, Fly Creek, May 3, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating without insurance and a suspended registration.
Larry A. Truax, 73, New Berlin, May 5, overdriving, torturing and injuriing animals and failure to provide proper sustenance.
Andrew J. Kreger, 29, Oneonta, May 6, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny.
Meghan M. Cole, 26, Cherry Valley, May 10, driving while intoxicated, driving on road shoulders, speed not prudent and failure to keep right.
Joshua R. Talbot, 42, Fly Creek, May 11, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration.
Austin Mullinex, 23, Maryland, May 12, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Dezarac L. Yother, 41, Morris, May 12, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating an uninspected and uninsured vehicle with improper plates.
Edward A. Gorton, 43, Burlington, May 18, operating an unlicensed, uninsured, uninspected vehicle with a suspended registration.
Keith M. Blush, 42, Oneonta, May 18, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to keep right and maintain lane and use of a portable electronic device.
