Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Edward Abraham, 35, Schoharie, Sept. 23, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher C. Woods, 34, Central Bridge, second-degree menacing with a weapon, second-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.
James S. Duncan, 26, Cherry Valley, Oct. 7, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Scott Kleinberger, 58, Sharon, Oct. 7, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Billie Jo Goodrow, 58, Cobleskill, Oct. 10, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Dennis J. Swint, 53, Richmondville, second-degree forgery of a deed, will or contract, two counts third-degree possession of a forged instrument, first-degree possession of a forged instrument, false personation.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Lisa A. German, 36, Jefferson, Sept. 29, endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Kenneth Segal, 77, Andes, Oct. 1, criminal summons.
Rebecca Florin, 56, Andes, Oct. 1, criminal summons.
Brittany E. Cole, 26, Davenport, Oct. 5, third-degree falsely reporting an incident.
Jonathan M. Wren, 29, Downsville, Oct. 7, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and inadequate stop lamps.
Normal D. Wilson, 21, North Baldwin, Oct. 8, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and inadequate tail lamps.
DELHI POLICE
Sheila Thompson, 32, no address given, Sept. 23, unlawfully growing cannabis and endangering the welfare of a child.
Kyle Alverson, 32, no address given, Sept. 23, unlawfully growing cannabis and endangering the welfare of a child.
Robert L. Bridgeforth, 32, Delhi, Sept. 27, driving while intoxicated and impaired by drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Gary W. McMillian, 45, Richfield, Sept. 24, second-degree criminal contempt.
Linette M. Williams, 52, Edmeston, Sept. 26, second-degree harassment.
Nicholas J. Armando Jr, 30, Laurens, Sept. 27, fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.