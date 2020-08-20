Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Joseph W. Vogel, 31, Middleburgh, July 21, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Ronald E. Newman, 53, Richmondville, July 29, criminal obstruction of breathing.
Evan P. Durfee, 35, Middleburgh, July 31, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Robert A. Borden, 41, Sharon Springs, July 31, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Robert A. Herzog, 35, Fulton, July 31, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Alan M. Sperbeck, 19, Richmondville, Aug. 9, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal trespass on an enclosed property.
Abigail Patulski, 19, Cobleskill, Aug. 18, third-degree criminal trespass on an enclosed property.
Patrick N. Nichols, 19, Cobleskill, Aug. 18, third-degree criminal trespass on an enclosed property.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Natasha L. Mason, 35, Walton, July 29, driving while intoxicated, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and failure to use four-way-flashers.
Israel R. Rivera, 48, Arkville, Aug. 3, third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree aggravated harassment and second-degree criminal contempt.
John Pierre A. Regazzi, 30, Delhi, Aug. 5, driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating uninspected vehicle and failure to notify DMV of address change.
DELHI POLICE
Alecia Bracci, 34, Delhi, July 22, driving while intoxicated and moved from lane unsafely.
Kyle King, 28, Delhi, July 24, driving while intoxicated and speed in zone.
Liane Wallace, 34, Prattsville, Aug. 4, second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Jessie A. Brundege, 37, Hancock, July 21, forcible touching of intimate parts, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17, first-degree sex abuse involving a victim younger than 13 and a defendant older than 21.
Cole A. Cardew, 20, Deposit, July 22, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief.
Cole A. Cardew, 20, Deposit, July 23, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Lorn K. Grant, 34, Monticello, July 23, fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana in an amount greater than two ounces.
Frederick C. Bentley, 57, Deposit, July 26, lewdness - exposing body in public.
Leanne J. Williams, 35, Hunter, July 29, second-degree aggravated harassment.
Kente K. Charles, 27, Freeport, July 29, fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana in an amount greater than to ounces.
Thomas J. Gumaer, 48, Hancock, July 30, endangering the welfare of a child.
Anthony M. Braungard, 26, Deposit, Aug. 3, petit larceny.
Matthew B. Haigis, 26, Deposit, Aug. 7, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt.
Jeffrey E. Bosket, 41, Sidney Center, Aug. 8, dangerous dogs with bite causing injury.
GREENE TROOPERS
Casey W. Manwarren, 33, Plymouth, Aug. 17, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Alora S. Stott, 19, Plymouth, Aug. 17, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Kenneth F. Law, 37, Norwich, July 29, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Amber N. Snell, 31, Norwich, July 29, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua A. Proffitt, 24, Norwich, July 29, endangering the welfare of a child.
