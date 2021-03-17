The following charges were reported by area police. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Allen A. Conkling, 27, Long Eddy, March 13, three counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Brandy L. Smith, 45, Equinunk, March 14, four counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Larisa I. Guselinkova, 47, Fleischmanns, March 9, two counts first-degree falsifying business records, two counts first-degree filing a false instrument.
William H. Hrazanek, 75, Fleischmanns, March 9, third-degree grand larceny.
James S. Stratton, 33, Margaretville, March 9, fifth-degree conspiracy, unregistered vehicle dismantler.
Ashley M. Gilchrist, 32, Margaretville, March 9, fifth-degree conspiracy, unregistered vehicle dismantler.
Maciej Skupien, 65, Highmount, March 10, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Isaac Charles Wacha, 27, Walton, March 15, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
NORWICH TROOPERS
James A. Covey, 63, Norwich, March 13, fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana in an amount greater than two ounces.
Caden J. Cruz, 28, Oxford, March 13, petit larceny.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Keegan H. Allen, 22, Oneonta, Feb. 19, petit larceny.
Stephen T. Kiss, 50, Davenport, no date listed, fourth-degree stalking - causing reasonable fear of material harm to physical or mental health, second-degree criminal contempt.
Amy R. Gancio, 36, Grand Gorge, March 7, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance - stimulants, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Samuel L. Clemens, 49, South Plymouth, March 9, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Paula Hoefer, 23, Otego, March 9, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250.
Dylan J. Comfort, 26, Oneida, March 15, third-degree criminal sex act involving a minor younger than 17, third-degree sexual abuse, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Jeremy M. Robertson, 31, Richfield, Feb. 17, petit larceny.
Alfred J. House, 40, Richfield Springs, Feb. 19, first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.
Franklin C. Teeter, 35, Richfield, Feb, 20, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - credit card.
Dylan T. Keenan, 22, Bridgewater, Feb. 26, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.
Hayley Murray, 25, Waterville, March 2, second-degree aggravated harassment - communicating a threat.
Zachary D. Talbot, 23, Burlington Flats, March 8, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Evan R. Ephraim, 28, Brookfield, March 14, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Kimberly M. Boise, 37, Unadilla, Feb. 17, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
William R. Miller, 44, Unadilla, Feb. 20, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Aaron J. Johnson, 24, Norwich, Feb. 28, possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, four counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell - narcotics, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while ability-impaired by drugs.
Joseph L. Bradbury, 41, Afton, March 1, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with three or more prior suspensions.
Jeremy A. Squiers, 46, Guilford, March 10, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Savannaha M. Odum, 33, New Lisbon, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance - cocaine, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell - meth.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Jeremy Aubrey, 30, Margaretville, March 13, second-degree criminal trespass.
WALTON POLICE
Samantha R. German, 36, Walton, Feb. 24, resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction and disorderly conduct.
