Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Sherrie White, 64, Hancock, April 11, third-degree burglary.
Daniel Covey, 48, Deposit, April 13, second-degree menacing and second-degree criminal contempt.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Matthew Moore, 29, North Norwich, April 11, second-degree criminal contempt.
Heather Wrench, 33, Bainbridge, April 14, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Donna A. Blanchard, 42, Fonda, April 3, operating while registration is suspended.
