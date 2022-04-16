Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

DEPOSIT TROOPERS

Sherrie White, 64, Hancock, April 11, third-degree burglary.

Daniel Covey, 48, Deposit, April 13, second-degree menacing and second-degree criminal contempt.

NORWICH TROOPERS

Matthew Moore, 29, North Norwich, April 11, second-degree criminal contempt.

Heather Wrench, 33, Bainbridge, April 14, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

OTSEGO DEPUTIES

Donna A. Blanchard, 42, Fonda, April 3, operating while registration is suspended.

