The following charges were reported by area police. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Shawn M. Leno, 24, Schoharie, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Lawrence J. McBride, 41, Richmondville, March 11, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Lisa M. Regg, 37, Walton, March 5, arrest warrant.
Daniel R. Chisholm, 35, Downsville, March 8, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speed in zone and obstructed driver’s view.
