Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Austin Koontz, 40, Rochester, New Hampshire, May 3, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Todd Jorgensen, 40, Columbus, May 5, first-degree criminal contempt.
Roger Gilbertson, 52, Oneonta, May 6, third-degree grand larceny.
Rosa Titch, 27, Delhi, May 6, fourth-degree grand larceny.
Jerry Odell, 39, Maryland, May 6, third-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny and five counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.
Thomas Orlowski, 68, Davenport Center, May 7, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.
Joseph Ali, 53, Burlington Flats, May 8, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.