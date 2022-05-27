Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.