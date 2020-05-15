Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Thomas Toomer, 39, Rockdale, May 8, petit larceny.
Jeremy A. Squires, 45, Norwich, May 12, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Christine M. Kelley, 42, Walton, May 12, two counts endangering the welfare of a child.
Patricia R. Cordner, 24, Binghamton, May 13, violation of New York state prescription policy for scheduled substances, petit larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Shane M. Copp, 32, Binghamton, May 13, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Sarah J. Temple, 36, Hobart, May 8, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Jonathan M. Wren, 29, Downsville, May 10, fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana in an amount greater than two ounces.
