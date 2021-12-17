Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Amanda S. Laskoe, 36, Schoharie, Dec. 1, driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Tatiana Khomitch, 59, Sharon Springs, Dec. 2, petit larceny.
Suko Kocan, 59, Sharon Springs, Dec. 2, petit larceny.
Steven K. Palmatier, 35, Middleburgh, Dec. 12, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Preston S. Walker, 25, Hancock, Nov. 27, second-degree criminal contempt.
Russell G. Labarre, 64, Binghamton, Nov. 28, second-degree criminal contempt.
Steven R. Lord, 38, Deposit, Dec. 8, first-degree criminal contempt.
Matthew P. Menhennett, 30, Hancock, Dec. 11, second-degree strangulation.
Robert J. Larbalestrier, 38, Windsor, Dec. 11, endangering the welfare of a child.
Brittany L. Torres, 29, Windsor, Dec. 11, endangering the welfare of a child.
Clinton J. Osborne, 61, Tafton, Pennsylvania, Dec. 15, aggravated driving while intoxicated.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Deanna R. Eignor, 20, Margaretville, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Kevin M. Gilley, 30, Oneonta, Nov. 30, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-bomb/silent, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-assault rifle and three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-ammo clips.
Jessica L. Wheeler, 28, Norwich, Dec. 4, petit larceny.
Nicholas Adams, 24, Greene, Dec. 5, fourth-degree grand larceny.
Joshua R. Backus, 25, Mount Upton, Dec. 12, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while ability impaired by drugs-previous conviction within past 10 years.
18-year-old male, Norwich, Dec. 14, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Jennifer L. Hall, 38, Oneonta, Nov. 26, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
John S. King, 25, Morris, Nov. 26, driving while intoxicated-first offense.
John W. Hilts, 45, Burlington Flats, Nov. 27, second-degree criminal contempt.
Michael V. Carbone, 29, Unadilla, criminal obstruction of breathing-blocking nose and two counts endangering the welfare of a child.
Christopher J. Youngs, 23, Maryland, Nov. 15, second-degree burglary and second-degree burglary-dwelling.
John B. Clark, 27, Morris, Nov. 15, second-degree burglary and second-degree burglary-dwelling.
Dakota C. Field, 19, Oneonta, Nov. 29, petit larceny.
August E. White, 42, Oneonta, Nov. 30, false personation and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Nehemiah A. Clark, 42, Grand Gorge, Dec. 2, petit larceny, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Jeremiah A. Clark, 40, Grand Gorge, Dec. 2, petit larceny and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Richard Lorette, 33, Oneonta, Dec. 7, third-degree burglary-illegal entry with intent.
Michael C. Hitchcock, 36, Oneonta, Dec. 7, petit larceny.
Gregory H. Klinger, 38, Unadilla, Dec. 9, petit larceny.
Jack R. Kramer, 19, Bellerose Manor, Dec. 9, petit larceny and resisting arrest.
Lilah R. Ackerman, 52, Walton, Dec. 11, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Albert J. Deas, 44, Schenevus, Dec. 11, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Kristin N. Frano-Winnie, 40, Grand Gorge, Dec. 11, petit larceny.
Karl G. Sorensen, 60, Morris, Dec. 12, petit larceny, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Kristin N. Banks-Mosher, 25, Walton, Dec. 14, second-degree aggravated harassment.
Tenzin Ballantine-Kaplan, 21, Brooklyn, Dec. 14, petit larceny.
Anthony J. Bassett, 24, DeLancey, Dec. 16, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
